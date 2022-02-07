Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,113,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $123.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

