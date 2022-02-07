Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 6,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,132,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $437,728,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

