Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

