Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,559 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.38. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

