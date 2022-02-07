Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,777 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

