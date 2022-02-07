Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

