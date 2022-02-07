Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVNT opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Avient Profile
Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.
