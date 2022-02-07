Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BBW opened at $18.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $298.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,432,611.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,520 shares of company stock worth $2,132,730. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

