Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 25,648 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Berry were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 53,920 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 46.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.25 on Monday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $740.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

