Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1,157.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $9,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 32.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,071,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 172,341 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

