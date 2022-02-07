ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $92.14 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.35.

