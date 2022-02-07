Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $506,225. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

