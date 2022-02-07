Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.94 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

