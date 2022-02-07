Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 406 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rayonier by 27.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,317 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,587,000 after acquiring an additional 259,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $118,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE RYN opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

