argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.06.

ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

argenx stock opened at $289.86 on Monday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

