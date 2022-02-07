ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $20.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 billion and the lowest is $19.41 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.59 billion to $76.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $76.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $1,311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $31.47. 3,799,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

