Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.95.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aravive (ARAV)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.