Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

