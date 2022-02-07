APY.Finance (APY) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $11.78 million and $277,261.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.14 or 0.07126277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,531.26 or 0.99679267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00053941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006625 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,964,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

