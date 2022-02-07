Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,425 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $141,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

