Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Albar Capital Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 3.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $906,138,000 after buying an additional 335,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.69 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

