ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $61.10 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,986,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,096,000. EQT accounts for about 2.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,515,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,150,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,575,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. 159,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

