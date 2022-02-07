ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 208,794 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208,794 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $80,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $227.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,127. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day moving average of $225.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

