ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Raises Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Twitter worth $43,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. 412,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,901,080. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

