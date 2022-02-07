ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 1,304 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $134,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $55.35 on Monday, hitting $3,208.14. 113,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3,359.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

