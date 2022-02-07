ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $61.10 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,986,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,096,000. EQT makes up 2.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,515,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,150,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,575,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 159,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

