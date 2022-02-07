ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires 1,304 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $134,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,218,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $55.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,208.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,359.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

