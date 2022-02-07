Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $181,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $446.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.94. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

