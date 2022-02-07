Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Cut by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,749 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NLY opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

