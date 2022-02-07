Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

APF opened at GBX 139 ($1.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £297.16 million and a P/E ratio of -82.00. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.21.

In other news, insider Robert Stan bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($22,747.38). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72), for a total value of £147,200 ($197,902.66). Insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $32,010,000 over the last ninety days.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

