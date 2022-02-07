Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.59) to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,075 ($41.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,277.22 ($44.06).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,375.50 ($45.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £45.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,990.58. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($38.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,218.16). Insiders have acquired 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 in the last 90 days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

