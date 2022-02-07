Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ makes up about 3.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.69% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth $539,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 822,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,007,041. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.