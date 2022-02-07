Analyzing Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EzFill and Asbury Automotive Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.49 $254.40 million $24.71 6.13

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EzFill and Asbury Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Asbury Automotive Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $226.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.62%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group 5.11% 43.39% 13.16%

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

