Analysts Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target at $226.11

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company.

ZTS stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,924,269. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

