Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target at $40.44

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 243,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,327,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

