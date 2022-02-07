Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) PT at $166.37

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

