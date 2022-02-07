Analysts Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,620.13

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,629.43 ($21.91).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.88) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,631.40 ($21.93) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,613.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,513.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £82.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,241.60).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.