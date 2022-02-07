Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $60.60

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $841.31 million, a PE ratio of -281.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CEVA by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 115.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CEVA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

