Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Target Price at $28.41

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $627.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

