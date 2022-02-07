Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Globe Life stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

