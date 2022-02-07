Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GEO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 402,913 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

