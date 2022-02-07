Analysts Expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:OWLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth $157,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

