Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.51 Million

Analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $573.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.00 million and the highest is $577.34 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $479.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. 2,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

