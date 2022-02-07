Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $86.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $85.10 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $356.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.97. 84,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $63.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 740,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.