Analysts Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CANO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 177,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,837. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,147,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

