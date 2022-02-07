Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

