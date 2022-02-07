Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.80 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $218.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $224.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $244.68 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

PFBC stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. 1,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,713. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.