Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce sales of $120.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.42 million and the lowest is $118.00 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $481.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $482.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $525.46 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $539.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a PE ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

