Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 66,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

