AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

AMMO stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $499.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

