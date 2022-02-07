Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025 over the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amkor Technology stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

