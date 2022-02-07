Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $31.23 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.